Jane L. Richards, 73, of Massena

Published: Jul. 3, 2023
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jane L. Richards, 73, formerly of Monroe Parkway, passed away on June 30, 2023 at her home in Brushton.

Jane was born December 12, 1949, in Massena, the daughter of the late Loyal and Ruth (White) Richards. She graduated from Massena Central School in 1968 and joined the United States Navy where she served from 1968 until 1988 as a Telecommunication Specialist retiring as an SSG. Jane later worked for Michele Audio in Massena as Customer Service Personnel.

Jane was a member of Massena AMVETS Post 4 and enjoyed bowling, embroidery, crafts and spending time with her cat and dog. Most recently Jane was part of the first all women’s Honor Flight in the North Country to Washington D.C.

Jane is survived by her cousins, Mary Jane Wing, Barbara Wing, Ann Regean and Hugh Wing Jr. as well as several other cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena.  Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery 2 in Norfolk with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Massena Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences can be shared online at www.donaldsonfuneral.com

