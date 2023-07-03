Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

