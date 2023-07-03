Margaret M. Hooper, 73, formerly of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Hooper passed away on June 30, 2023 at the Breezy Hills Health & Rehab Center in Lakeland, FL. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAKELAND, Florida (WWNY) - Funeral services for Margaret M. Hooper, age 73 of Lakeland, Florida, and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held at 4:00pm on Monday (July 10, 2023) at the St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will be at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 1:00pm top 3:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Hooper passed away on June 30, 2023 at the Breezy Hills Health & Rehab Center in Lakeland, FL.

Surviving is her husband Donald; a son Richard (Ticia) Hooper of Beaverton OR; grandchildren Elizabeth & Thomas Hooper of Beaverton OR; sisters Anne Smith of Albion WA and Kim (Jim) Marshall of New Port Richey FL; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

A son Christopher Hooper in 1986; her parents Richard & Donna Webber; a brother Thomas Webber and sisters Michaelene Reining, Patricia Majtyka and Donna Gross predeceased her.

Margaret was born on August 22, 1949 in Niagara Falls NY, a daughter of Richard & Donna (Luker) Webber. She graduated from High School and continued her education at the Benediction College in Atchinson, KS majoring in English Literature. She was later married to Donald J. Hooper on August 30, 1975. She again return to college and received her Master’s Degree in Education from SUNY Potsdam in 2004.

Margaret began her career in sales for PAC 93/WSLB for 14 years and transferred to WPBS in Watertown until 2002. She then received her Master’s degree in teaching and became an educator at the Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg until she retired.

She was the past president of the Ogdensburg Library Board and president of Friends of the Library for many years. Margaret enjoyed going to the library, book sales, traveling, going to the casino, cruises and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Public Library, 312 Washington St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.