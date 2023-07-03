Muggy with patchy fog

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a hot week.

Both temperature and dew point were in the upper 60s and close to 70, making it a very muggy morning. There’s also patchy fog to deal with on your commute.

It will stay humid all day and there’s a 50% chance of showers here and there.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.

We’ll have gradual sunshine for Tuesday, Independence Day. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and very hot. It will be in the mid-80s on Wednesday and some places could hit 90 on Thursday.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low- to mid-80s. There’s a chance of rain on both Friday and Saturday.

