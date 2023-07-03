Nancy A. Thompson, 64, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Nancy A. Thompson, age 64 of Ogdensburg, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving...
Nancy A. Thompson, age 64 of Ogdensburg, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday (June 28, 2023).(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Nancy A. Thompson, age 64 of Ogdensburg, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday (June 28, 2023). There will be a Celebration of her Life held at the Bella Brooke Winery on Sunday, July 30th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm for friends and family.

Surviving is her husband Randy; two daughters Kaylee Kennerly of Heuvelton and Jenna Thompson of Ogdensburg; three brothers Wayne (Nancy) Levac of Cadysville, Kevin Levac of Ogdensburg and Mike (Tina) Levac of Heuvelton; a sister Debra (Jay) Farrand of Heuvelton; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Nancy was born on February 28, 1959 in Massena, a daughter of the late Ilis “Ed” & Helen (Green) Levac. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1977 and was later married to Randy Thompson on June 15, 1991.

During her life she traveled and worked in various roles, ending her career with Ogdensburg City Court as a court clerk after 23 years. She retired in August of 2021. Nancy enjoyed cooking, gardening, entertaining others, dancing and especially spending time with her family and friends whom she loved so much.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its...
Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned
In Coney Island on 4th of July, thousands of people gather to spectate the Nathan’s Famous Hot...
Dexter man to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Several parking spots in front of the Washington Street building were taken away after planter...
Building owners push for handicap accessible parking outside downtown Watertown Key Bank
When it comes to the 4th of July, it’s no understatement that people love to set off fireworks....
Police and fire officials warn of the limits to New York fireworks displays
Candles
Elva M. Bump, 86, of Parishville

Obituaries

Diana C. Gries, 76, of Paddy Hill, NY, passed away June 30, 2023 at her home.
Diana C. Gries, 76, of Paddy Hill
Cape Vincent French Festival
Get ready for Cape Vincent’s French Festival
Local author inspires others
North Country Music Project
North Country Music Project
Flooding in Clinton County