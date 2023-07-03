Nancy A. Thompson, 64, of Ogdensburg

Nancy A. Thompson, age 64 of Ogdensburg, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday (June 28, 2023). (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Nancy A. Thompson, age 64 of Ogdensburg, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday (June 28, 2023). There will be a Celebration of her Life held at the Bella Brooke Winery on Sunday, July 30th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm for friends and family.

Surviving is her husband Randy; two daughters Kaylee Kennerly of Heuvelton and Jenna Thompson of Ogdensburg; three brothers Wayne (Nancy) Levac of Cadysville, Kevin Levac of Ogdensburg and Mike (Tina) Levac of Heuvelton; a sister Debra (Jay) Farrand of Heuvelton; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Nancy was born on February 28, 1959 in Massena, a daughter of the late Ilis “Ed” & Helen (Green) Levac. She graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1977 and was later married to Randy Thompson on June 15, 1991.

During her life she traveled and worked in various roles, ending her career with Ogdensburg City Court as a court clerk after 23 years. She retired in August of 2021. Nancy enjoyed cooking, gardening, entertaining others, dancing and especially spending time with her family and friends whom she loved so much.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

