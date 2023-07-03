Police and fire officials warn of the limits to New York fireworks displays

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to the 4th of July, it’s no understatement that people love to set off fireworks. But there are limits to what can be displayed in the sky.

Black River Police Chief Steve Wood says New York State has laws limiting certain types of fireworks from being set off, especially if they are bought in other states.

“You get anything that’s bought in Pennsylvania, that’s not legal in New York State, you cannot purchase those and bring those back in New York State and you can’t possess them or shoot them off in New York State,” said Wood.

Fireworks sales only last from June 30th to July 5th and Chief Wood would like to remind residents that only ground-based fireworks are allowed in New York State. Anything that shoots off the ground is considered illegal.

“What’s legal in New York State are sparkler-based, ground based fireworks. The ones that are illegal would be roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, any kind of a spinner, so those are still determined illegal in New York State,” said Wood.

Watertown’s Fire Captain Richard Little says residents should carefully monitor their displays so no fires break out or spread.

“I’ve been here for almost 21 years and we’ve had fires all over the place- all over the county, in fact. There have been fires simply resulting from fireworks and explosives around the holiday,” said Captain Little.

Both Little and Wood say anyone who plans on setting off their own legal fireworks should have a bucket of water with them as a safety precaution.

