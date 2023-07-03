Remembering North Country’s ‘golden age’ of rock & roll

North Country Music Project
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Music Project is asking for help from fans of rock and roll artists from days gone by.

Walt Young, a local representative for the North Country Music Project, and advisor Steve Adams said the project is in coordination with Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The group is conducting interviews about iconic musicians from 1960 to 1981, what they call the north country’s “golden age of rock and roll.”

They’re talking to descendants, family members, and “super fans” of some of the musicians.

They’re also asking the public to loan any memorabilia they have of musicians from this time, including band posters, business cards, promotional materials, and videotapes. The items will be copied and returned to the owners.

You can go to The North Country Music Project’s Facebook page to learn more. You can also email WalterYoung4@hotmail.com or call 315-782-0968.

