Sunday Sports: Getting ready for the 30th 1821 Shootout

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - One of the biggest lacrosse tournaments in the region is set to kick off this coming weekend at Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor as the 1812 Shootout sets up shop.

This years marks the 30th year the 1812 Shootout has taken place.

Chad Green, who enters his 2nd year as the tournament organizer after taking over from founders Tom O’Brien and Mike Green, says one change made last year as far as the setup of the tournament will stay in place this year for the 2 weekend long event.

”We split the 2 days up. Saturday is focused on club teams and Sunday is focused on school and town teams. On Saturdays, you have all the way from varsity down to the 1st and 2nd grade divisions. Same thing on Sunday. You have varsity, JV, modified, 5-6, 3-4 and 1st and 2nd grade division,” said Green.

The weekend of July 8th and 9th will feature boys teams and the weekend of July 15th and 16th the girls will take center stage.

Once again this year, some of the best lacrosse programs from around the Northeast will be on hand participating, providing top level competition for the teams in attendance.

”This year, Baldwinsville is registered to come and play in some of the divisions, a 2-time state championship program. FM, perennial Section 3 powerhouse, but also our own local teams. Watertown, Class B semifinalist, General Brown, section finalist. A lot of great teams. On the girls’ side, obviously South Jeff always right there in Sectionals competing, and Indian River, New York State Final 4 team, they’re registered on the girls’ side. Ton of talent top to bottom and it should be a great year,” said Green.

Bringing in such high caliber talent with a tournament that has been established for 3 decades means spots are limited even with the 1812 Shootout expanding.

”Yeah, we’ve actually had to close registration for a handful of divisions already, and the wait lists are already starting to build up. Right now, we’re looking at about 150 boys teams and probably over 85 girls teams this year. Last year, we grew the tournament by about 40 teams from the year before, and then this year it looks like it’s gonna surpass that number again,” said Green.

Green says that this year, players in attendance will have the unique opportunity to be the first players to get their hands on a new lacrosse stick that will make its debut at the 1812 Shootout.

”Our biggest partner is Maverick Cascade, a national equipment brand. This year, we have a great announcement with them. July 4th they release a new stick and at 1812, July 8th, will be the first time someone can use that stick. They’ll have it right there where you can try it out in their shooting area. For the women’s side they’ll be releasing a stick on July 13th and the women will be able to practice with that, check that out at our tournament,” said Green.

Another big year of competition set for the fields at Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor.

The Red and Black are entering the home stretch of their first season competing in the Gridiron Developmental Football League.

After winning 2 straight Empire Football League titles, the Red and Black made the switch after the EFL paused play for a season due to a lack of teams.

The Red and Black have held their own with a step up in competition, with a 3-2 mark in league play with 3 games left.

Watertown Offensive Coordinator Jerry Levine says he’s pleased with the way the players have responded.

”Yeah it has, especially the way it’s gone with the numbers. The military guys in and out and people being hurt and having to makeshift things and move people around. We’ve really hung in there as a group. Very, very pleased in what we’re doing. The GDFL is an established league and we’re doing pretty well. We’ll just keep continuing to do what we do best and hope things go our way,” said Levine.

