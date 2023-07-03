Thomas L. Camarda, 70, of Hammond

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mr. Camarda passed away on Sunday (July 2, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Thomas L. Camarda, age 70 of Hammond will be held at 4:00pm on Wednesday (July 5, 2023) at the Grace Presbyterian Church in Lisbon with Pastor Derrick Leitao officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 to 3:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Camarda passed away on Sunday (July 2, 2023) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Surviving is his wife Michelle; two daughters Lucia Camarda of Michigan and Carissa (Will) Brown of Syracuse; grandchildren Richard & Dakota Willsey, Shayla Brown, Marissa Garcia and Billie Burke; great granddaughter Aubriella Willsey; loving sister-like cousin Nancy Knight; older brother-like-friend Harley Lowery; longtime good friend Lee Flanders; and hunting buddy Leon Doud; along with many very close nieces, nephews & cousins.

Siblings Harold & Dan DeSellems, Nick Camarda, Rosemarie and 25 minute younger twin brother Timothy Camarda predeceased him.

Tom was born on February 15, 1953 in Syracuse, a son of the late Nicholas & Laura (Peters) Camarda. He graduated from Henninger High School, and was later married to Michelle McDonald on October 14, 1989.

Tom began his career at Millbrook Bakery and later became the owner & operator of T & M Body Shop. He then went to work at Niagara Mohawk Nuclear Plant and later transferred as a mechanic from Syracuse National Grid to Potsdam in 1999 as an automotive supervisor where he retired due to health reasons. Tom enjoyed bowling, hunting, family & friend gatherings, playing cards and his church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Grace Presbyterian Church or the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

