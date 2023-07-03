Town of Watertown asks the city for help with fire response

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A sign at the Town of Watertown Fire Station says volunteers needed, and so are three professional firefighters the Town of Watertown Fire District is looking to hire.

In a letter sent to the City of Watertown from Arthur Cooley, Chairman of Town’s Fire Commissioner’s Board, he writes the process to hire professionally takes many months, and the town likely won’t hire anyone until next year.

In the meantime, the district is gauging the city’s interest in providing the first response for fire and rescue incidents until volunteers are able to arrive, to help, or take over the job. The letter goes on to ask how much it would cost for the city to provide the services.

Asked about the request, Mayor Jeff Smith says he has some requests of his own.

“If the city were to move forward, we’d have to make sure all of the expenses, all of the costs associated with that would paid for. Overtime, to workers comp, to health insurance, state retirement, to trucks, gas mileage. It shouldn’t cost the city taxpayers anything. If that can be worked out, then fine,” said Smith.

Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce says it’s something she’d be open to.

“I would just want to make sure that any arrangement or agreement that we came to was fair and benefited the city in some way,” said Compo Pierce.

Meanwhile, Council Member Lisa Ruggiero says she’d love to offer protection but has questions.

“How does this jive with the union contract? Because we have a contract in place. Will it allow them to be able to do that?” said Ruggiero.

Cliff Olney says it could be an opportunity for the city to grow.

“There may be an opportunity to integrate the two departments to have an economy of scale. We don’t know all the details yet, so I think, first of all, we need to learn what the facts are, and then have a better understanding from listening to those who know more about this,” said Olney.

Council Member Pat Hickey says there are too many unanswered questions. He plans to ask some of them at Monday night’s city council meeting, including the issue of liability.

Officials with the Town of Watertown Fire District said Friday they would wait to comment until after Monday night’s council meeting.

Meanwhile, Town Supervisor Joel Bartlett was not available for comment.

