U.S. Appeals Court strikes down Nick Hillary’s verdict appeal in discrimination case

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A U.S. Appeals Court has struck down a lawsuit filed by Nick Hillary against Potsdam Police Officer Mark Murray and other St. Lawrence County officials.

Hillary filed the lawsuit citing Murray and other county personnel violated his rights in the course of investigating, arresting, and prosecuting him for the 2011 murder of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips.

Among those defendants in the claim are St. Lawrence County, county employees, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and employees, the Village of Potsdam and employees, Village of Potsdam Police Department, two St. Lawrence County Sheriff employees, Onondaga County, New York State Police and employees and dozens of individuals.

Hillary, who is Black, claims the Potsdam Police Department violated his civil rights as they singled him out as the only suspect immediately following Phillips’ death.

Phillips was found dead in the Market Street apartment he lived in on October 24, 2011.

Hillary, who was Clarkson University’s soccer coach at the time, had been in a romantic relationship with Phillips’ mother. Another ex-boyfriend, a county sheriff’s deputy, was not detained.

Hillary was found not guilty of killing Phillips in 2016 after a trial before a judge in St. Lawrence County Court.

As far as Hillary’s claims of discrimination, a federal court jury in Albany rendered its verdict in Hillary’s case against Murray and county officials in June of 2022. The court ruled that Hillary argument’s did not have merit, citing he was not able to prove the alleged discrimination.

Hillary challenged the claim, taking to the U.S. Court of Appeals. The judge in the appeal stood by those findings, rendering their verdict in favor of the original findings on June 26th, over a year after the original case against Murray and St. Lawrence County officials was concluded.

