Your Turn: your feedback on natural gas, new Taco Bell & Seacrest

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We share our viewers’ feedback on stories from the past week.

The state will ban natural gas appliances in new construction beginning in 2026. Local lawmakers say the state is moving too fast.

It’s the cleanest form of fuel in the world.

Peter Deshane

Too costly. Too soon.

Marcie Denise Sullivan-Marin

The old Greyhound bus station on State Street in Watertown was torn down last week. Demolition crews are making way for a new Taco Bell. Most of your feedback this week is about that:

Good deal, more jobs coming to the area.

Andrew Sommers

I spent many times at that Greyhound bus station. Now just another memory.

Sandy Stiles Moore

Been saying for years that Watertown needs a second Taco Bell. Every night the line is crazy long on Arsenal Street.

Steven Fallon

Another way to back up traffic. Another fast food joint. 315, land of the dollar stores and fast food.

Vickie Blinebry Casey

Wheel of Fortune, seen here on Channel 7, is getting a new host when Pat Sajak retires. It’s Ryan Seacrest:

What a poor choice! This guy is way overrated and exposed.

Thom Nadiresh

Have to see how he does. He deserves a chance.

Kathy Hogan

