2 arrested in Watertown for excessive punishment to a 15-year-old

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown residents face multiple charges after allegedly subjecting a 15-year-old boy to excessive punishment.

Watertown City Police charged Paulette Wilsonguzman-Clement, 34, and Mekhi Wilsonguzman-Clement, 22, at their South Indiana Avenue home both with a felony count of Second Degree Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Paullette is accused of striking the 15-year-old several times with a belt, causing marks to his arms legs and buttocks, as well as burning his hand with a spoon causing it to blister on Sunday.

Mekhi is accused of aiding and abetting in the acts.

Both were held pending arraignment in CAP Court.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Truck crashed, 2 sent to hospital in high speed chase
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested
Heavy rainfall on Sunday caused flooding in parts of Clinton County.
Heavy flooding hits parts of northern New York
An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its...
Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned

Latest News

North Country’s Ronnie Hartman, known to many as Megabyte Ronnie, ate 16 hot dogs in the...
Megabyte Ronnie finishes hot dog contest, eating 16
Kids took to their bikes for the first annual Clayton Kids Bike Parade.
A pedal parade in Clayton gets kids involved in 4th of July festivities
Fire trucks and marching bands proceeded down Main Street in Morristown Tuesday morning as part...
Morristown honors Independence Day along with one of their own
Construction outside of Downtown Watertown's Key Bank building.
Majority of Watertown City Council wants to see parking spaces back in front of downtown Key Bank