2 arrested in Watertown for excessive punishment to a 15-year-old

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown residents face multiple charges after allegedly subjecting a 15-year-old boy to excessive punishment.

Watertown City Police charged Paulette Wilsonguzman-Clement, 34, and Mekhi Wilsonguzman-Clement, 22, at their South Indiana Avenue home both with a felony count of Second Degree Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Paullette is accused of striking the 15-year-old several times with a belt, causing marks to his arms legs and buttocks, as well as burning his hand with a spoon causing it to blister on Sunday.

Mekhi is accused of aiding and abetting in the acts.

Both were held pending arraignment in CAP Court.

