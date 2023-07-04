2 sent to hospital in Town of Henderson crash

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the Town of Henderson sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Route 178 and State Route 3.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, two people were transported by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

A portion of State Route 3 and County Road 178 was shut down for about an hour and has since reopened.

