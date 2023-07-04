Diamond Dawgs bite Rapids 7-1


By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were at home Monday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, entertaining the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.

A big crowd was on hand for fireworks night at the fairgrounds, but the Diamond Dawgs ended up dampening the spirits of the Rapids fans.

- Top of the fourth: it’s 3-0 Mohawk Valley. A base hit by the visitors puts runners on first and second.

- With the bases loaded, a hit batter allows a run to score, putting the Diamond Dawgs on top by the score of 4-0.

- Later in the top of the fourth, a sacrifice fly to center drives in another run and Mohawk Valley is on top 5-0.

The Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs went on to beat the Watertown Rapids 7-1.

