Kevin Proven, 61, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Kevin Proven, beloved husband, father, and member of the Dexter community, passed away on June 29, 2023, at the age of 61. He was born on December 8, 1961, to his loving parents, Glen and Isla Proven, in Depauville, New York, United States.

Kevin was a devoted partner to Linda M. Collins and together they built a beautiful life, raising their three children, Kevin Proven Jr., Tyler L. Collins, and Kate M. Proven.

During his early years, Kevin attended Thousand Islands High School, where he excelled academically and formed lasting friendships. After graduating, he ventured into various career paths, leaving a lasting impact on each industry he set foot in.

Kevin’s journey began in farming, where he showcased exceptional skills and dedication, earning him the respect and admiration of fellow farmers and colleagues. He then delved into the truck driving profession, maneuvering the roads with great expertise and reliability.

In search of new challenges, Kevin transitioned into the field of timeless frames, utilizing his creative talents to craft beautiful and cherished memories for countless individuals and families. His attention to detail and dedication to perfection made him an invaluable asset to the industry.

In later years, Kevin explored his passion for agriculture and found himself working in a hemp farm, where his love for nature and sustainable practices flourished. His commitment to the environment and his unwavering work ethic were admired by his colleagues.

He enjoyed his friends, having a cold beer in hand, playing darts, horse shoes, boating, cards, game nights and corn hole.

On June 29, 2023, Dexter lost an incredible individual to the ruthless hands of cancer. Despite this devastating disease, Kevin’s spirit remained strong throughout his battle. He faced each day with courage, remarkable resilience, and an unwavering determination to cherish every precious moment with his loved ones.

Kevin will be remembered for his kind heart, his infectious laughter, and his unwavering love for his family. He leaves behind a legacy of resilience, dedication, and compassion that will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of crossing paths with him.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Kevin Jr., Dustin Proven, Tyler L. Collins, and Kate M. Proven, as well as his brother Rick Proven, and sister Linda Proven, as well as former wife Crystal Star-House.

In honor of Kevin’s memory, a celebration of life will be held on July 15th 1:00pm Chamount Public Beach 27870 Bayview Drive Chamount N.Y. 13622. Details will be provided in due course. Friends, family, and acquaintances are invited to join as we remember and pay tribute to a remarkable man who touched the lives of so many.

Rest in peace, dear Kevin. Your legacy will forever live on in our hearts.

