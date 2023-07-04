Marjorie M. Chiappone, 88, of Watertown

Marjorie M. Chiappone, 88, Gotham Street Road, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, July 2, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie M. Chiappone, 88, Gotham Street Road, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, July 2, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Mrs. Chiappone was born August 16, 1934 in Watertown, daughter of Adelard and Ethel (Beaven) Gagniere. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1952 and in 1975 she graduated from Jefferson Community College with her RN degree.

On August 1, 1953, she married Michael Chiappone at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, officiated by Rev. Benoit Dostie, MSC.

Mrs. Chiappone was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and was a volunteer with the American Diabetes Association.

Surviving is her husband of sixty-nine years, Michael, three sons, Mark (Joni), Steven (Robin), Larry, two daughters, Mary (Robert) Slye, Anne (Ed) Donato, a sister Yvonne (Gary) Morgia, all of Watertown, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A brother James Gagniere died before her.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Joseph Kanimea. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Town of Watertown Ambulance Service, 18791 Co Rt 155, Watertown, NY 13601

