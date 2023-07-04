Megabyte Ronnie finishes hot dog contest, eating 16

North Country’s Ronnie Hartman, known to many as Megabyte Ronnie, ate 16 hot dogs in the...
North Country’s Ronnie Hartman, known to many as Megabyte Ronnie, ate 16 hot dogs in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Tuesday.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023
CONEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - North Country’s Ronnie Hartman, known to many as Megabyte Ronnie, ate 16 hot dogs in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Tuesday.

Megabyte Ronnie’s top hot dog count is 29 and a half.

In a Twitter post after the competition, Ronnie said although it wasn’t his best performance he will never quit.

Ronnie says he looks forward to competing in another Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in the future.

