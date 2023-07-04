Morristown honors Independence Day along with one of their own

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire trucks and marching bands proceeded down Main Street in Morristown Tuesday morning as part of the annual Steven Spilman Memorial Fourth of July Parade.

Master of Ceremonies Peter Paquette says for years, Spilman always helped out and volunteered.

“He was a member of the local church, he has a local business, Morristown Fuel and Supply. They used to help the fire department out, and still do help the fire department out tremendously setting up for our festivities we have. Steve was an overall great guy, liked everybody, and you could always see him. He was everywhere,” said Paquette.

For years, Steve Spilman worked as a volunteer firefighter for the Morristown Fire Department. For more than 40 years, he was also the Master of Ceremonies for the town’s Fourth of July parade.

With the parade every year also comes the start of the summer marching band season, where local school districts send their bands to compete in parades all across the county before their final performance at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County fair in August.

“Well, it’s the first one of the year, so it’s the first the kids have been out in the street, so things can be a little rough. But the shows I thought today were excellent. I thought they were a little above par than what they are normally are the first parade of the year. So, my hat’s off to all the bands that participated today. They did a great job,” said Christopher Cole a judge of the marching band parade.

Bringing people together to celebrate Independence Day, while also remembering a man who who brought much to the community.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.