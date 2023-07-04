A pedal parade in Clayton gets kids involved in 4th of July festivities

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - In Clayton, the July 4th celebrations started with the Pledge of Allegiance from the Color Guard.

Kids then took to their bikes for the first annual Clayton Kids Bike Parade.

Escorted by a police officer, kids hopped on their bikes, scooters, or the occasional stroller, and trekked from Frink Park, down Riverside Drive and back. In total, the trip took about 15 minutes.

It was organized by Alex Buduson with the Clayton Chamber of Commerce. She tells us that the success of Tuesday’s event means that it will definitely be returning next year.

“We just wanted to do something fun for the kids that would bring the community and everyone together just to kick off the holiday. Seeing the number of people that showed up reminds us of how great the community is and seeing everyone together,” said Buduson.

After the race wrapped up, all participating kids posed for a picture, commemorating the start of what organizers hope will be an annual Fourth of July tradition.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.