A pedal parade in Clayton gets kids involved in 4th of July festivities

Kids took to their bikes for the first annual Clayton Kids Bike Parade.
Kids took to their bikes for the first annual Clayton Kids Bike Parade.(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - In Clayton, the July 4th celebrations started with the Pledge of Allegiance from the Color Guard.

Kids then took to their bikes for the first annual Clayton Kids Bike Parade.

Escorted by a police officer, kids hopped on their bikes, scooters, or the occasional stroller, and trekked from Frink Park, down Riverside Drive and back. In total, the trip took about 15 minutes.

It was organized by Alex Buduson with the Clayton Chamber of Commerce. She tells us that the success of Tuesday’s event means that it will definitely be returning next year.

“We just wanted to do something fun for the kids that would bring the community and everyone together just to kick off the holiday. Seeing the number of people that showed up reminds us of how great the community is and seeing everyone together,” said Buduson.

After the race wrapped up, all participating kids posed for a picture, commemorating the start of what organizers hope will be an annual Fourth of July tradition.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Truck crashed, 2 sent to hospital in high speed chase
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested
Heavy rainfall on Sunday caused flooding in parts of Clinton County.
Heavy flooding hits parts of northern New York
An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its...
Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned

Latest News

North Country’s Ronnie Hartman, known to many as Megabyte Ronnie, ate 16 hot dogs in the...
Megabyte Ronnie finishes hot dog contest, eating 16
Police lights
2 arrested in Watertown for excessive punishment to a 15-year-old
Fire trucks and marching bands proceeded down Main Street in Morristown Tuesday morning as part...
Morristown honors Independence Day along with one of their own
Construction outside of Downtown Watertown's Key Bank building.
Majority of Watertown City Council wants to see parking spaces back in front of downtown Key Bank