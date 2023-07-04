Record number of tractors take to the streets for Castorland tractor parade

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Tractors decorated in red, white, and blue made their way through Castorland in this year’s tractor parade.

Dick Kaban, who led this year’s parade, says a variety of tractors can be found here.

“An older Ford, that’s a Case, John Deer,” said Kaban, “Oh, I feel great about it, so at my age, if I can still get on the tractor, I’m happy.”

Kaban says tractors have always been part of his farm life.

He says seeing everyone come together to celebrate Independence Day this way is great, but especially the younger generations.

“I know we aren’t going to be around forever, and I’m glad to see this younger generation come up. We have nine grandchildren, and I think it is eleven or twelve great- grandchildren, so it’s good to see them interested in this type of affair,” said Kaban.

On the other side, Meredith Lovenduski from Lowville is helping her family get tractors ready for the parade.

She says although it’s her first year in the parade, tractors are nothing new to her.

“I’ve grown up here all my life, and you see every kid of every age on a tractor. Like, we grow up on tractors, this is just definitely our thing and it has always kind of been our thing,” said Lovenduski.

Those organizing the event say each year it gets more popular.

“Mark Birchenough and I started twelve years ago with two tractors, and by the time we got to, we had a third one. And last year we had an excess of 102, 103, every tractor made there is here,” said parade co-organizer Cliff Lehman.

The final count on Tuesday was more than 130 tractors.

A plethora of big wheeled fun for all generations.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.