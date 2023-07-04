Reenactment shows life during French & Indian War

Le Siège du Fort de la Présentation
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can relive what it was like during the French and Indian War at an event in Ogdensburg later this month.

Reenactor John Miller III told us about Le Siège de la Présentation, which used to be called Founders Day.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event will be at the Fort la Présentation — also known at Lighthouse Point in Ogdensburg — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Admission is $5. Children get in for free on Sunday with they’re with a paid adult.

There will be several demonstrations and French, British, and Native reenactors on hand.

You can call 315-393-3620 to learn more or visit fort1749.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Truck crashed, 2 sent to hospital in high speed chase
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested
Heavy rainfall on Sunday caused flooding in parts of Clinton County.
Heavy flooding hits parts of northern New York
An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its...
Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned
In Coney Island on 4th of July, thousands of people gather to spectate the Nathan’s Famous Hot...
Dexter man to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Latest News

The Watertown Rapids faced off against the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs at the Alex Duffy...
Diamond Dawgs bite Rapids 7-1
Wake Up Weather
A sunny 4th of July
Tuesday AM weather
Diamond Dawgs bite Rapids 7-1