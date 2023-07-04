Reenactment shows life during French & Indian War

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can relive what it was like during the French and Indian War at an event in Ogdensburg later this month.

Reenactor John Miller III told us about Le Siège de la Présentation, which used to be called Founders Day.

The event will be at the Fort la Présentation — also known at Lighthouse Point in Ogdensburg — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, and from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Admission is $5. Children get in for free on Sunday with they’re with a paid adult.

There will be several demonstrations and French, British, and Native reenactors on hand.

You can call 315-393-3620 to learn more or visit fort1749.org.

