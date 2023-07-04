A sunny 4th of July

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Whatever you have planned for the Fourth of July, it should be a good day for it.

It will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

It will be humid, but probably not as oppressive as it was yesterday. There’s a small risk of a late-day thundershower.

It should be a clear night for fireworks. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be hot and sunny. Highs on both days will be in the upper 80s to 90.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.

There’s a chance of rain on Saturday morning. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be around 80.

