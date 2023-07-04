Tomorrow’s Health: Nasty ticks, teens’ body weight & intensive cardio

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ticks are a dangerous pest in the summer months, but new research could help us better avoid them. And there’s evidence surgical patients should hit the gym before they go under the knife.

Nasty ticks

Scientists in England have learned how ticks can quickly latch on to hosts — they’re pulled like a magnet through static electricity.

The findings explain how insects that can’t jump can so easily attach themselves to legs or arms centimeters away and deliver a bite that may carry Lyme disease.

The work could help lead to anti-static repellants to cut down on the risk of ticks.

Teens’ body weight

A new study of nearly 750,000 teens across North America and Europe finds more are underestimating their body weight and it could complicate the fight against obesity.

The research published in Child and Adolescent Obesity also found fewer teens are overestimating their weight. They say incorrect weight perception can lead to unhealthy choices in diet and exercise habits.

Intensive cardio

HIIT cardio — that’s high-intensive interval training — could help patients recover from surgery.

A study published in JAMA Network Open found that people who did HIIT cardio before a major surgical procedure had significantly fewer postoperative complications than those on a standard care plan.

They say body tissue and inflammation require oxygen to heal, and improved cardiorespiratory fitness can help deliver that oxygen to the body.

