From a vet tech: Fourth of July pet safety

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Independence Day can be tough on our furry friends.

Taylor Ashley, a veterinary technician at VCA North Country Animal Hospital, came on 7 News At Noon to talk about how to keep pets safe during fireworks and that July Fourth barbecue.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

Pets often panic and run out the door during fireworks and can become lost. It’s a good idea to update contact information on the pet’s microchip, if it has one, or make sure the pet has a collar with that information.

And during cookouts, keep an eye on your pets to make sure they don’t eat anything they shouldn’t.

There are more tips in the video.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.