From a vet tech: Fourth of July pet safety

From a vet tech: Fourth of July pet safety
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Independence Day can be tough on our furry friends.

Taylor Ashley, a veterinary technician at VCA North Country Animal Hospital, came on 7 News At Noon to talk about how to keep pets safe during fireworks and that July Fourth barbecue.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

Pets often panic and run out the door during fireworks and can become lost. It’s a good idea to update contact information on the pet’s microchip, if it has one, or make sure the pet has a collar with that information.

And during cookouts, keep an eye on your pets to make sure they don’t eat anything they shouldn’t.

There are more tips in the video.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Truck crashed, 2 sent to hospital in high speed chase
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested
Heavy rainfall on Sunday caused flooding in parts of Clinton County.
Heavy flooding hits parts of northern New York
An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its...
Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned

Latest News

From a vet tech: Fourth of July pet safety
From a vet tech: Fourth of July pet safety
7-day forecast
Tuesday noon weather
Le Siège du Fort de la Présentation
Reenactment shows life during French & Indian War
The Watertown Rapids faced off against the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs at the Alex Duffy...
Diamond Dawgs bite Rapids 7-1