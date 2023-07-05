73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak

By Makayla Shelton and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Despite her age, a 73-year-old Virginia woman decided to take matters into her own hands after noticing a leak in her roof.

Sharon Harris, 73, replaced the shingles on the roof of her Ridgeway home by herself. Two weeks ago, she felt water dripping on her arm while she sat in the living room, WDBJ reports.

Harris says she couldn’t afford to hire someone else to fix the roof. She also says she enjoys hard work and doing things on her own.

“I was scared,” Harris said. “But I just scooted down there, got to the end and put that on. Once I got a couple of layers up, I knew I could handle it. So, I took off. I didn’t tell my kids because they would’ve fussed at me, and they did fuss at me.”

Harris says her mother, who lived to be 102, is the one who inspired her determination.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island
Police lights
2 arrested in Watertown for excessive punishment to a 15-year-old
In Coney Island on 4th of July, thousands of people gather to spectate the Nathan’s Famous Hot...
Deferiet man to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Crash
2 sent to hospital in Town of Henderson crash
An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its...
Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned

Latest News

FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in...
Biden hosts Swedish prime minister at White House in show of support for NATO bid
Bob Hughes has won 14 Watertown Men's City Golf Championships. He hopes to make it 15 next week.
Hughes hopes to continue winning ‘habit’
The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown...
Types of BelVita breakfast sandwich recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen
Wednesday AM weather