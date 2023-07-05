Ag report: Checking in with the ‘Rock Hollow Boys’

Dayna Lancaster tends to her alpacas at her Rock Hollow Farm in Hermon.
Dayna Lancaster tends to her alpacas at her Rock Hollow Farm in Hermon.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Dayna Lancaster, owner of Rock Hollow Farm in Hermon, introduces us to her “boys.”

“My boy, Pitt, here. Hi buddy! That’s Pitbull. He was born during an evening of a Pitbull concert. This is Fluff. He’s truly a wimp on the inside. My oldest boy, Alejandro. We call him Allie. And we have Marcus, and this is Sam and Spot. Then we have Ahab over here, our surfer boy. And in the back, we have Tuxedo.”

They’re the Rock Hollow boys. Their sole purpose in life is to chill out — and grow their coats.

“They are known as fiber boys,” Lancaster said. “They are shorn like sheep once a year and I use their fiber then and process it to make yarn.”

Once the boys are shorn, their fiber is sent to a mill. Then the magic can happen.

“When the alpaca are shorn, we gather their fiber from the floor and put it into bags, so this one is labeled fluff,” Lancaster said.

Spinning yarn has been a craft since the 13th century. It’s an art not many people know how to do anymore. But at Rock Hollow, hand spinning makes the already unique product even more special.

“Not only is the gift giver giving a quality product to somebody, it comes with a story,” Lancaster said.

And don’t worry, the alpacas take all the credit.

“This is their gig,” Lancaster said. “They make it all. That’s why I say this is yarn by Pitt. There is yarn by Sam. This is yarn by Tux. Because I don’t make it, they did.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island
Police lights
2 arrested in Watertown for excessive punishment to a 15-year-old
In Coney Island on 4th of July, thousands of people gather to spectate the Nathan’s Famous Hot...
Deferiet man to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Crash
2 sent to hospital in Town of Henderson crash
An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its...
Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned

Latest News

Local author inspires others
Lowville author and artist Trish Michael reads from one of her children's books, "The Sorry...
Local author inspires others with books she wrote for her kids
Morgan Aubel, an associate at the Lewis County Historical Society, holds the coronet that...
History lesson: Leader of Buffalo Bill’s band hailed from Lowville
Buffalo Bill's bandleader