Ann Cobb Langknecht Sanderson, 90

Published: Jul. 5, 2023
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Ann Cobb Langknecht Sanderson died on Sunday, June 25th at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, NY. She was 90 years old.

Ann was born on August 14, 1932, in the Town of Hounsfield, the daughter of the late Hubert H. and Ethel Lyon Cobb.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael J. Langknecht and her husband, Stuart R. Sanderson.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Hank and Shirla Langknecht and her daughter-in-law Stacey Langknecht. Also, by five grandchildren and their partners and two great-grandchildren: Adam and Raquel Langknecht; Jake Langknecht and Katie Eresman; Shayna and Mike Reardon and their daughters Elyse and Amelia; Jesse and Caroline Langknecht; and Troy Langknecht and Tony Bassett.

She will be missed by her immediate and extended families and many friends.

Ann graduated from Belleville High School and Syracuse University (BS-RN). She worked for over 30 years as a public school nurse in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

After retirement she returned to Jefferson County to enjoy her siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews, and childhood friends. She enjoyed both travel and hosting people at her cottage on Henderson Harbor. For many years she served on the board of the Rohde Center in Adams. She was also active in Etude Club, AAUW, bridge groups, book groups, and the SU Nurses alumni association. Her final act of service was to donate her body to her alma mater, Upstate Medical Center.

A gathering of family and friends is planned for later in the summer; a graveside service will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rohde Center in Adams, NY (rohdecenter.org) or the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund (aauw.org>donate).

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

