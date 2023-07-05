Canadian Seaway, unions strike deal

St. Lawrence Seaway file photo
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A contract deal has been struck between the Canadian management of the St. Lawrence Seaway and two of its unions.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation announced the agreement with locals 4211 and 4319, representing supervisors.

It’s a four year deal, retroactive to April 1 of this year and running through March 31, 2027. A ratification vote will happen in the next few weeks.

The agreement covers 111 supervisors, technical and engineering staff in Montreal, Cornwall and Niagara.

