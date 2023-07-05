Feeling hot, hot, hot!

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be hot today — and even hotter tomorrow.

It will be sunny and humid both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s today and in the low 90s on Thursday.

There’s a heat advisory for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County from 1 p.m. today until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Because of the high humidity, there’s a tiny risk of showers both days.

It will stay warm both tonight and Thursday night. Lows will be in the upper 60s both nights.

Thunderstorms and a cold front come crashing in on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the more comfortable low to mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island
Police lights
2 arrested in Watertown for excessive punishment to a 15-year-old
In Coney Island on 4th of July, thousands of people gather to spectate the Nathan’s Famous Hot...
Deferiet man to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Crash
2 sent to hospital in Town of Henderson crash
An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its...
Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned

Latest News

Wednesday AM weather
7-day forecast
Tuesday noon weather
7-day forecast
A hot & sunny 4th of July
Tuesday AM weather