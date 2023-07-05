Feeling hot, hot, hot!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be hot today — and even hotter tomorrow.

It will be sunny and humid both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s today and in the low 90s on Thursday.

There’s a heat advisory for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County from 1 p.m. today until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Because of the high humidity, there’s a tiny risk of showers both days.

It will stay warm both tonight and Thursday night. Lows will be in the upper 60s both nights.

Thunderstorms and a cold front come crashing in on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the more comfortable low to mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.

