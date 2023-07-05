Hammond Scottish Festival is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grab your kilts, it’s time for the Hammond Scottish Festival.

Daven Brigham and Chris McRoberts talked about a Kilt Run and a Haggis Hut as just two of the highlights of the event.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning,

The festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Hammond Historical Museum on Main Street.

There will be bands, dancers, pipers, Highland Games, vendors, and a Haggis Hut for those curious enough to try the dish.

Admission is $10 for people over 16, $5 for those 6 to 16, and free for kids 5 and under.

There’s also a 5K Kilt Walk/Run. Kilts are needed and you can rent one at the event if you don’t have your own. Registration starts at 7:45 a.m. and the run is at 8:30 a.m.

You can learn more at www.hammondmuseum.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.