Henry L. Goldacker, 94, of Thousand Island Park

THOUSAND ISLAND PARK, New York (WWNY) - Henry L. Goldacker, 94, passed away Tuesday morning at Hospice of Jefferson County, in Watertown.

He was born October 18, 1928, in Syracuse, NY, son of Henry “Lester” and Lillian Songer Goldacker. He graduated from Nottingham High School in Syracuse and went on to serve in the United States Navy, during Korea. As a young man, he played semi pro baseball for the Boston Red Sox organization.

He married Eleanor Jones on February 20, 1955, at the United Church of Christ, in Richville, NY.

Hank worked for many years as a postal carrier for the United States Post Service, based out of Syracuse.

After retirement, the couple moved to the family’s summer home in T.I. Park to live on a year-round basis.

Hank was a member of the CNY Retriever Club and was an avid golfer.

Besides his wife “Ellie”, he is survived by a son, Curt D. (Wendy Cone), Toledo, OH, a daughter, Nancy Goldacker (Ronald Seeley), LaFayette, NY, 3 grandchildren, Brianna Sparks, Adam Goldacker and Brett Goldacker and 4 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Goldacker.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 8th at 2pm at the Chapel at T.I. Park, with Rev. Jack Andersen, officiating. Burial in Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or the Wellesley Island Fire Department.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

