Hughes hopes to continue winning ‘habit’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A local golfer has made a habit of winning the Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship.

Bob Hughes is getting ready for another run at a city championship, He’s won 14 titles in the event and is looking forward to another full week of golf.

The course has changed hands over the last year. Hughes says it’s in great shape. It’s certainly a course he knows well.

John Bufalini is next in line with eight titles. Hughes says he and Bufalini enjoy testing each other and being tested by the rest of the field.

Hughes enjoys the competition and certainly enjoys winning. He’ll be in the hunt for number 15 beginning this weekend.

