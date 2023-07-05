Imelda Jean Williams, 95

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Imelda Jean Williams, 95, a resident at the Samaritan Summit Village passed away June 29, 2023.

Born on December 10, 1927 in Clayton, NY, daughter of Harry and Mildred Bates Christie, Jean graduated from Evans Mills High School in 1945.  She then attended Jefferson Community College, where she studied library science.

She married John F. Williams on September 21, 1946 at the Hope Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Merritt W. Updyke officiating.

Jean worked at Hounsfield Central School, later known as Sackets Harbor High School, as a clerical worker, until retiring in 1977.

John worked in commercial painting until retiring in 1975.

He died December 15, 2007.

Jean was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church.  She enjoyed crocheting, doing puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons and their wives, R. George and Ashleigh Williams of Watertown, NY and Christopher C. and Heather Williams of Pillar Point, NY; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two three sons, John, Robert and Bruce C. Williams; three brothers, Walton, Ralph, and Lawrence Christie and a sister Hilda E. Fuller.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, July 14th in Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

