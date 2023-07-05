James Pike, 92, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - James Pike, 92, of 531 Francis St., Carthage, passed away Sunday, July 2,2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Jim was born July 20,1930 in Carthage, the son of the late Frank and Maria (Condino) Pike. He was a graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. He married the former Lucille R. Genito on July 20,1957 in Carthage. Lucille died on October 11, 2018. Jim was employed by the NYS Dept. of Transportation for many years and eventually retired from their Watertown shop several years ago.

He was a member of St. James Church, Knights of Columbus Council #291 and a former member of the Carthage American Legion. He was a big N.Y. Yankees fan, loved golfing, gardening, and for several years painted houses.

He is survived by one daughter: Francesca Kuehnle of Carthage, one son and his wife: James (Yvonne) Pike of Clayton. He also has three grandchildren; Anthony Pike; Joseph (Marissa) Kuehnle and Rebecca Kuehnle and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim is predeceased by his wife Lucille and his siblings, Andrew, Josephine, Angie, Augustine, Louis, Rose, Rosie and Albert.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 1 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with Rev. Joseph Genito officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. A calling hour will be on Tuesday, August 1 from 10-11am at the church. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

