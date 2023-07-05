Jose R. Arreola, 57, of Chaumont

Jul. 5, 2023
Jose R. Arreola, 57, of Chaumont, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023 at home.
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Jose R. Arreola, 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023 at home, under the care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

A celebration-of-life gathering will be held at a later date.

Born in Mexico on September 18, 1965, he was the son of the late Jose Trinidad Arreola and Celia Ruiz. He relocated to the United States in 1991, and in 1992 he married Lori McConnell.

He was a self-employed construction worker as well as a cook. He enjoyed building things, cooking, and wasn’t known to sit still for long.

Survivors include his wife and caretaker, Lori and their four children, Caelob J. Arreola; Miciaela Arreola; Halie A. Arreola; and Lindie S. Arreola; a daughter with Delmy Hernandez, Thalia Arreola; and six siblings, Maria de Lourdes Arreola Ruiz; Juan Jose Luis Arreola Ruiz; Arturo Arreola Ruiz; Alfonso Arreola Ruiz; Rodolfo Arreola Ruiz; and Guadalupe Arreola Ruiz; and two grandchildren, Winnston Cobb and Kayde Arreola.

He was predeceased by his parents and one child, who passed during pregnancy.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

