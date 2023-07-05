Marjory E. Tyler, age 95, of Hailesboro, passed away on July 4, 2023 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Nursing in Canton. (Source: funeral home)

HAILESBORO, New York (WWNY) - Marjory E. Tyler, age 95, of Hailesboro, passed away on July 4, 2023 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Nursing in Canton.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ben Lalka officiating. Burial will be in Hailesboro Cemetery. Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Marjory was born on June 26, 1928 in Theresa to the late Loyde and Lenore (Grieve) Seavey. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1945 and from Watertown School of Commerce in 1946.

Marjory married Richard J. Tyler on November 15, 1947 at the Gouverneur Methodist Parsonage with Rev. Harold Thomas officiating. The couple operated their family dairy farm in North Gouverneur for many years. Marjory also worked as secretary at Adirondack Fire Insurance Company in Gouverneur. Richard passed away on August 19, 2007.

Mrs. Tyler enjoyed spending time at their Black Lake Camp, being with her family. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was a member of the North Gouverneur Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School.

Her survivors include a daughter, Marilyn and Sheldon Maine, a son, Richard “Rick” and Kathleen “Kasey” Tyler, 8 grandchildren, Bridgette P. LaPierre, Clara P. Cummings, Joey P. Shelly, Richard E. Tyler, Robert J. Tyler, Marcie L. Koch, Ryan F. Maine, and Erika L. Plumpton; a sister-in-law, Ginger Tyler and her special nieces and nephews.

Marjory is predeceased by her parents, her husband, a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Joseph Pistolesi, her sister, Aleta Billings, and a grandson, Ryan Shelly.

Donations in her memory may be made to the North Gouverneur Methodist Church or St. James School.

