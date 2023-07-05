Marvin J. “Sonny” Silver

Published: Jul. 5, 2023
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Marvin J. “Sonny” Silver, report his passing early Monday morning (July 3, 2023) at his family’s home.

As per his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services.

A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in St. Lawrence Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena with a full obituary to follow.

