Michael J. Chrisman, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mike was called home to glory on July 2, 2023 after a brief illness.

Born on September 26th, 1955 to Anne A Ackley Chrisman in Watertown NY and spent the early years of his life in Adams NY. The family moved to Watertown when Mike was in First grade. He attended Watertown schools and Boces graduating from Watertown High in 1974.

Following graduation he went to work for the Black Clawson company, where he worked until the early 1980′s. He was hired to work for the city of Watertown Public works in 1986 retiring after 30 years of service. Mike was well known all his life for his strong work ethic- his life verse being Colossians 3:23 whatever you do, work at it with all you heart as working for the Lord and not for man.

Mike began his life’s work at the age of 7 with the local milkman, his duties were to put milk caps on the glass milk bottles, he had numerous paper routes, worked at the Catholic Churches and city schools, Schuyler’s Restaurant was his first high school job. He also did sidewalk installation and farm work to make ends meet, enjoying everything that he did in life and all the people that he met along the way.

In 1976 he met the love of his life Cathryn Thomas at a Jefferson Community college basketball game. They were married on July 19, 1980 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Watertown. The couple resided in Watertown all of their marriage and in 1987 they welcomed their son Kevin T. Chrisman into their lives.

Mike was an avid woodworker creating Christmas gifts and what his wife affectionately called yard art and miscellaneous wood projects. His other passion in life is that of classic antique cars. Many years ago he set out to build a 1923 model T replica and just last year he purchased his dream car. He and Cathy enjoyed last summer following the car show circuit.

Mike was passionate for his Lord and savior Jesus Christ since he made a fool of the devil on April Fools day 1982. He was the church maintenance man and met most every request for help with a smile and a nod. He took great pride in maintaining the church building for the local church family and was always willing to lend a hand to get activities running smoothly.

Mike is survived by his wife and best friend Cathryn A Chrisman, son Kevin (Jade) Chrisman, 2 grandchildren Stella and Nolan Chrisman all of North Carolina. Brother Fred (Rita) Chrisman North Carolina, a sister Kathy Walsh Tennessee, brother Joseph Chrisman Watertown, sister Marylou Matcheletti Watertown, brother in law James (Nancy) Humphrey Watertown NY many nieces,

nephews, great nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Anne A Ackley Randall Watertown, brother Leon “Doug " Chrisman, sister Nancy (James) Humphrey, sister Bev (Jackie) Dudley, sister Vicki (Joe) Monica.

In lieu of flowers the family is encouraging donation to:

In memory of Michael Chrisman

Town of Watertown Ambulance Service

P.O. Box 170

Watertown, NY 13601

Or

Parkside Bible Church

491 Eastern Blvd

Watertown NY 13601

Calling hours will be from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM on Saturday July 8th at Parkside Bible Church, 491 Eastern Blvd with a funeral service following at 2:00 PM.

