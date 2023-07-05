Millions coming to north for bridge work

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north country will get more than $36 million for bridge repair and replacement, Governor Hochul announced Wednesday.

“We are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of global climate change,” Governor Hochul said in a press release.

The funding announced Wednesday is part of a plan adopted by the state last year. Wednesday’s announcement detailed what gets funded, and for how much.

“Assisting local government in strengthening and protecting critical infrastructure such as bridges and culverts is vital for the State of New York. I’m glad to see the continued investment in our communities,” said north country state senator Mark Walczyk.

Details of the awards in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties:

$1.465 million to the City of Watertown to perform maintenance on the Mill Street bridge over the Black River, Jefferson County.

$3.327 million to Jefferson County for the replacement of the County Road 97 bridge over Fish Creek.

$2.064 million to Jefferson County for the replacement of the Noble Street culvert carrying the tributary to West Creek.

$1.883 million to Lewis County for the replacement of the County Road 21 bridge over Gulf Stream.

$1.802 million to Lewis County for the replacement of the County Road 43 bridge over Moose River.

$1.979 million to Lewis County for the replacement of the Erie Canal Road culvert carrying the tributary to Black Creek.

$1.211 million to Lewis County for the replacement of the Kotel Road culvert carrying the tributary to South Branch Crystal Creek.

$2.031 million to St. Lawrence County for the replacement of the County Road 22 bridge over Sawyer Creek.

$2.241 million to St. Lawrence County for the replacement of the West Potsdam Road bridge over Trout Brook.

$3.32 million to St. Lawrence County for the replacement of the County Road 35 bridge over Trout Brook.

In all, the entire north country - including Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties - will get a total of $36.5 million.

