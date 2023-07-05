Morning Checkup: Patient & Family Advisory Council

Morning Checkup: Patient & Family Advisory Council
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is asking for help from past or current patients of the Walker Center for Cancer Care or their family members.

Samaritan experience manager Andrea Roden talked about the Patient and Family Advisory Council during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video.

The idea is to form a group that can suggest ways to improve the patient experience at the cancer center.

Meetings will be monthly and there will be a virtual option for those who aren’t within easy driving distance of Watertown.

To apply, call 315-785-5799 and an application will be mailed to you.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Body recovered from the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island
Police lights
2 arrested in Watertown for excessive punishment to a 15-year-old
In Coney Island on 4th of July, thousands of people gather to spectate the Nathan’s Famous Hot...
Deferiet man to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
Crash
2 sent to hospital in Town of Henderson crash
An arrest made inside an apartment building in Watertown over the weekend has led to one of its...
Arrest leads to Watertown apartment being condemned

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Patient & Family Advisory Council
Morning Checkup: Patient & Family Advisory Council
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Nasty ticks, teens’ body weight & intensive cardio
Tomorrow's Health
Air quality
Air quality ‘unhealthy’ in north country, says AirNow.gov