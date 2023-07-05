Morning Checkup: Patient & Family Advisory Council

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is asking for help from past or current patients of the Walker Center for Cancer Care or their family members.

Samaritan experience manager Andrea Roden talked about the Patient and Family Advisory Council during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video.

The idea is to form a group that can suggest ways to improve the patient experience at the cancer center.

Meetings will be monthly and there will be a virtual option for those who aren’t within easy driving distance of Watertown.

To apply, call 315-785-5799 and an application will be mailed to you.

