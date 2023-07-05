Watertown school district names three to new assignments

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three veteran educators in the Watertown City School District have been given new assignments, the district announced Wednesday.

Mrs. Leslie Atkinson was named Interim Principal of Watertown High School, effective July 22.

“Mrs. Atkinson brings years of experience and a deep understanding of our school’s culture and values. She has been an integral part of our educational community, serving as Principal and making significant contributions to student achievement and overall school development. Mrs. Atkinson’s proven leadership skills and dedication to our students’ success make her an ideal candidate for this interim role,” district officials said in a press release.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the Interim High School Principal at Watertown High School,” said Atkinson, in the release.

“I am committed to maintaining the exceptional learning environment our school community has built, and I look forward to working collaboratively with students, parents, and staff to ensure a successful transition period.”

Thomas Nabinger, currently Principal on Special Assignment at the high school, becomes Principal of Starbuck Elementary School, effective Thursday.

“Mr. Nabinger has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, a commitment to student success, and a deep understanding of instructional best practices,” officials said in the press release.

“I am committed to building upon the school’s strong foundation and collaborating with the staff, families, and community to create a student-centered learning environment that promotes academic growth and social-emotional well-being,” Nabinger said.

Chad Fairchild, the current principal of the high school, becomes the Principal of H.T. Wiley Intermediate School, effective July 22.

He “brings valuable experience and a fresh perspective to H.T. Wiley Intermediate School. We are confident that Mr. Fairchild will build upon the school’s achievements and continue to elevate the learning experience for our students,” District Superintendent Dr. Larry Schmiegel said in the press release.

“I am honored to join the H.T. Wiley Intermediate School community and work alongside dedicated educators and staff,” said Fairchild. “I am committed to building upon the school’s strong foundation and ensuring that every student receives an exceptional education that prepares them for success in the future.”

