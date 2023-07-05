‘What it’s like day to day’ - students learn about careers in health care

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Choosing a career - it helps to get a taste of the job first. A job shadowing program lets north country students interested in health care learn first-hand what the work is like.

Maya Voss, a Watertown high school student, was learning Wednesday at Samaritan Medical Center what nurses do when caring for babies.

“I’m looking forward to just seeing what it is like day to day to be a nurse, get a feel for what I want to do,” Voss said.

“Right now I want to be a doctor but that could obviously change.”

The opportunity comes through the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization’s job shadow program for high school students.

“During Covid there weren’t many opportunities for me to shadow, because I wasn’t allowed to go into the hospital and stuff like that, but after that I’ve been able to be in the hospital job shadowing and it is so great to be back,” Voss said.

The program helps to pique a student’s interest in different parts of health care, for a total of 16 to 24 hours.

“It is very flexible on their schedules, so they can still do their extra-curricular activities, they can still participate in any school activities, they can even hold their jobs,” said Beth Solar from the Regional Health Planning Organization.

Voss says right now she’s interested in the pediatrics department.

“I’ve always been a babysitter, so I’ve always loved kids and helping them.”

New partner sites to host students are welcome and encouraged to participate. A provider stipend will be offered for each job shadow experience.

For questions, or for further information on becoming a partner site, please contact Beth Solar at bsolar@fdrhpo.org or by calling 315-775-2020 ext. 25.

