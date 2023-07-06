Alexander T. Rutley, 74, of State Route 37 and native of Hewittville, peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Source: funeral home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Alexander T. Rutley, of State Route 37 and native of Hewittville, peacefully passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

Alex was born on February 23, 1949 in Potsdam, the son of the late Thorold and Norma (Oakes) Rutley. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1969 and later served in the United States Army. Alex married Paula Reed in September of 1981.

Alex worked at American Packaging in Rochester, Faulkner Die, JM Manufacturing and Northern Glass in Georgia before returning back to the North Country.

Alexander is survived by his children, Patrick LaRose of Hewittville; Peter (Juli) LaRose of Ohio; Mickey (Jayson) Miller of Woodstock, Georgia, Darrin Rutley of New York, and Melissa Rutley of Ray City, Georgia; his grandchildren, Mathew Rutley, Jade LaRose, Thorn Harrison, Morgan LaRose, Payton Harrison, Benjamin Ogletree, and Aidan, Ogletree and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Paula Rutley on January 18, 2022.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 5-7:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Sweeney, officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Norwood.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam

