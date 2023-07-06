Alice “M’alice” (Sawatis) Cook, 84, of Hogansburg NY passed away peacefully at Samaritan medical center on July 3rd, after a very sudden illness. (Source: funeral home)

HOGANSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Alice “M’alice” (Sawatis) Cook, 84, of Hogansburg NY passed away peacefully at Samaritan medical center on July 3rd, after a very sudden illness.

Alice was the 7th daughter born to Joseph and Josephine (Casey) Sawatis on November 24th 1938 at the International Hotel, Saint Regis. Alice was married to Frank Cook Jr. on August 31st 1957. Together they welcomed 3 children into the world.

Alice spent a number of years living in Rochester and Watertown before returning home to Hogansburg about 15 years ago. Alice was a very gifted seamstress and worked for a bridal shop in Watertown for many years. She also worked her sewing magic at Genesis/Mercy Hospital (Watertown), where she retired from.

Alice thoroughly enjoyed shopping and playing bingo. She played radio bingo religiously and regularly attended various other local bingo games. Alice loved a good long gab session on the phone with out-of-town family. She spent a good portion of her time in the company of her granddaughter, Frankie. The two of them loved going to lunch, sewing, spending hours out shopping together and always trying new recipes.

Alice was able to help welcome her great grandson, Rayce into the world this past February. She enjoyed holding/rocking him and making him laugh.

Alice was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Josephine. Her husband, Frank. Her sisters, Dorothy, Audrey, Isabel, Marita, Harriet and her brother Nelson. She is survived by her children; Giselle of Akwesasne, Ricky (Robin) of Watertown, and Curtis (Colleen) of Rochester. Her grandchildren; Sarah (Tony), Casey and Samantha (Jason) all of Watertown. Frankie (Blaze) of Akwesasne. And Benjamin of Rochester. Her great grandchildren; Daniel, Giovanni, Gabriella all of Watertown and Rayce of Akwesasne. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may call at the home of Marshall and Janine Rourke beginning Monday at 12 noon until Wednesday 9 AM. A Mass off Christian burial will be held at St. Regis Catholic Church on Wednesday at 11:00 AM with burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery, St. Regis, QC.

In leu of flowers, donations may be made to the SRMT-Senior Center and/or to the HAVFD – Kateri Circle Bingo Fund.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

