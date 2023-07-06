Auditions for the Great Gatsby

Audition Dates are July 6 and 7, show dates are August 24-26
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

– The Little Theatre of Watertown announces auditions for The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play, adapted by Joe Landry with music by Kevin Connors. Auditions will be held July 6 and July 7 from 5:30pm to 8:30 pm at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 119 S. Hamilton Street, Watertown. The show dates are August 24, 25 and 26. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved classic comes to life as a 1940s radio broadcast in this spirited adaptation of The Great Gatsby. An ensemble brings more than two dozen characters from the novel to the stage of the WBFR radio station for a live broadcast, punctuated by 40s-era commercials. Roles: 6-25 actors possible: 2-9 women, 4-16 men Come prepared with a short monologue. You may be asked to perform a cold reading.

There will be no scripts available at the Flower Memorial Library for perusal. Please complete the online audition form at https://forms.gle/cKcmE9J9CEjKsaj49 prior to arrival at auditions. The Great Gatsby is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com)

For more information, visit our website at www.littletheatreofwatertown.com.

