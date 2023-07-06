Black River First Responder 5K next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be the first time for the Black River First Responder 5K.

Race director and EMT-B Monica Middleton and Black River Fire Department Lt. Paul Shepard say the event will raise money for both the fire department and ambulance squad in Black River.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The race is at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, at Maple Street Park.

You can pick up your packets early from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 4. The standard pickup time is at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

You can register at raceroster.com. You can also call 513-687-5882.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.