Black River First Responder 5K next month

Black River First Responder 5K
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be the first time for the Black River First Responder 5K.

Race director and EMT-B Monica Middleton and Black River Fire Department Lt. Paul Shepard say the event will raise money for both the fire department and ambulance squad in Black River.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The race is at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, at Maple Street Park.

You can pick up your packets early from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 4. The standard pickup time is at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

You can register at raceroster.com. You can also call 513-687-5882.

