Carlton Lawton, 89, of Deferiet

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Carlton Lawton, 89, formerly of Wilna Ave, died peacefully on July 6, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY.

He was born on February 3, 1934, to the late Joseph & Louise (Bacon) Lawton in Theresa, New York. He attended local schools.

Carlton enjoyed doing lawn care and he also worked as a farmhand for Roggie’s Farm in Carthage.

He is survived by his sister, Gladys Palladino, Deferiet.

Carlton enjoyed riding his bike all over, playing his guitar and loved stopping by the Whistle Stop, he was given the nickname by his friends and was well known as “quickdraw.” He was a beautiful person inside and out. He cared so deeply for the people around him, he had a huge heart who was so loving and kind!

He is predeceased by his siblings, Laura, Neiva, Barbara, Mary, Llyod, Warren, and Joseph.

There will be no public calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the Black River Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

