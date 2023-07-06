Carlton Lawton, 89, of Deferiet

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Carlton Lawton, 89, formerly of Wilna Ave, Deferiet, died peacefully on July 6, 2023, at the...
Carlton Lawton, 89, formerly of Wilna Ave, Deferiet, died peacefully on July 6, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY.(Source: funeral home)

DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Carlton Lawton, 89, formerly of Wilna Ave, died peacefully on July 6, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY. 

He was born on February 3, 1934, to the late Joseph & Louise (Bacon) Lawton in Theresa, New York. He attended local schools.

Carlton enjoyed doing lawn care and he also worked as a farmhand for Roggie’s Farm in Carthage.

He is survived by his sister, Gladys Palladino, Deferiet.

Carlton enjoyed riding his bike all over, playing his guitar and loved stopping by the Whistle Stop, he was given the nickname by his friends and was well known as “quickdraw.” He was a beautiful person inside and out.  He cared so deeply for the people around him, he had a huge heart who was so loving and kind!

He is predeceased by his siblings, Laura, Neiva, Barbara, Mary, Llyod, Warren, and Joseph.

There will be no public calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the Black River Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mr. Lawton’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

--

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Jefferson Community College entrance.
JCC to train next generation of north country workers
Joyce M. White age 80 passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 5, 2023 at her home.
Joyce M. White, 80, of Madrid
Fire Truck
Local departments to receive $650K for firefighting gear
William Robert Nostrom (April 15, 1969 - June 29, 2023)
William Robert Nostrom (April 15, 1969 - June 29, 2023)

Obituaries

George William Fairbanks, 100, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Massena Memorial Hospital...
George William Fairbanks, 100, of Massena
Heat Advisory
National Weather Service: Stay out of the heat if you can
Alice “M’alice” (Sawatis) Cook, 84, of Hogansburg NY passed away peacefully at Samaritan...
Alice “M’alice” (Sawatis) Cook, 84, of Hogansburg
Suzanne E. Bartlett (nee Blount), 67, passed away at the Samaritan Medical Center on June 28,...
Suzanne E. Bartlett, 67, native of Sandy Creek
Alexander T. Rutley, 74, of State Route 37 and native of Hewittville, peacefully passed away...
Alexander T. Rutley, 74, of State Route 37
Black River First Responder 5K
Black River First Responder 5K next month