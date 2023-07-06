Charles L. Gronau, Jr., 59, of Lacona

LACONA, New York (WWNY) - Charles L. Gronau, Jr., Lacona, passed away July 2, 2023. He was 59 years old.

He is survived by his son, Tyler Gronau, mother, Laura (Jim) Raymond, sister, Tina (Taur) Blanchard and his brother Jimmy Gronau. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins who also reside in the area.

He was predeceased by his father Charles Gronau, Sr., stepmother, Nadia and his step-brother Andy.

Chuckie was an avid outdoors man who loved to hunt and fish, which is what brought him back to the beauty of Upstate New York. If it meant being outside, you could count on Chuckie to be there.

He also had a passion for race cars and passed the love of drag racing onto his son. Tyler and Chuckie had just completed building a 1972 Nova and Tyler is still trying to get to the track when his schedule allows him to.

Chuckie will always be remembered as someone who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.

He will be missed by his family and friends alike.

A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

