Chaumont bridge project underway, with trade-offs

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - If you’re crossing the Chaumont River, you can’t miss it. Half a bridge taken up by cranes and construction workers.

The bridge replacement has been years in the making, and it’s causing lots of congestion. But the people in charge say the traffic slowdowns now will be worth it, once the new bridge is in place.

“We’re getting a $20 million bridge built in Chaumont. It should be good for another 70 years. I think the juice is worth the squeeze here for this,” said Michael Flick, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation.

Over the course of two years, the project is set to replace the aging bridge in its entirety. Local officials say it’s about time.

“It’s gotten old. It’s been there for I’m not sure the exact time but I remember jumping off it as a kid back in the 70s,” said Jim Morrow, Chaumont’s deputy mayor.

But progress comes with some temporary tradeoffs. Namely traffic flow. The bridge is being worked on in halves. So folks are forced to take turns crossing on a single lane.

“I live in Three Mile Bay, so it’s non-stop every day. Just traffic is more slow now with the Fourth of July and then the French Festival coming up so it’s backed up quite a bit,” said Shawn Edus, who regularly crosses the bridge.

Day to day commutes aren’t the only thing being affected. Will Lipczynski with the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department said the construction has been an inconvenience but the state is helping out the fire department.

“The state has given us IR sensors for our fire trucks so we can actually change the signal going back and forth depending on where we’re coming from,” said Lipczynski, who is fire chief.

And the chief recommends motorists be patient.

“Your destination will be there when you get there. It’s more important than trying to beat a signal and getting in a serious accident or something,” he said.

The first half of the bridge is slated to be complete by this Fall. Then it’s onto the next.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.